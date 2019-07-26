Cumberland County man killed in collision involving motorcycle

Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision that happened on Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

KSP said that preliminary investigations indicate that 63-year-old Roger Spivey of Celina, TN, was driving west on KY 90 in a 1996 Dodge Ram. Spivey was attempting to make a left turn when he was hit on the driver side by a 2005 Harley Davidson being operated by 79-year-old Leslie Thrasher of Burkesville.

Spivey, along with a passenger, 56-year-old Teresa Spivey, also of Celina, were both wearing a seatbelt and were not injured in the incident.

Thrasher was taken to Cumberland County Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced deceased. KSP said he was wearing a helmet.