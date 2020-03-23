Cumberland Trace Elementary staff visit students at home with a 'Wave Parade'

Cumberland Trace Elementary School staff and administrators got creative to bring their students some joy during these difficult times by visiting their students at home.

"Well as you know right now we're out of school due to the coronavirus. And we're trying to think of different ways that we can reach out to our students. Lift them up during these uncertain times," said CTE Principal, Wes Cottongim.

Cottongim says he thought this was a unique way to reach out.

"About 80 staff members, certified, classified. Right now they're outside decorating their cars, getting their cars ready, getting their music ready. We're just going to honk horns and wave!" said Cottongim.

The wave parade caravan was escorted by Kentucky State Police Trooper, Daniel Priddy.

"It's a great opportunity. We try to get into the schools and have a positive interaction with kids. Doing programs and stuff like that. And this is just another opportunity to be able to have a positive interaction with the kids especially when they're at home and be able to reach out to them and obviously they've been looking forward to this all day," said Priddy.

Bringing light, to a world full of darkness in these uncertain times.