Cummins Falls to reopen after toddler's death during flash flood

Cummins Falls State Park is reopening August 14 after the death of a toddler during a flash flood.

Officials say they have made changes to the park to make it safer. Among those changes are more restrictions for children, real-time weather and water monitoring, refuge areas, and more personnel on-site.

The park has been closed since June, when a flash flood led emergency crews to rescue over 50 people. A Kentucky toddler died during the incident.

Cummins Falls is susceptible to flooding even when it's not raining. The gorge below the waterfall can flood in a matter of minutes, with little to no warning.