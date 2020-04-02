Curfew order issued in Hopkins County

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. issued an Executive Order Thursday establishing a curfew for Hopkins County.

The curfew is effective immediately in an effort to improve social distancing and decrease the spread of COVID-19.

From the Hopkins County Government Facebook page:

The curfew is a result of consultation with Health Department officials, area health care services, local law enforcement, and others regarding the quick spread of the disease. On Thursday, March 26, the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Hopkins County. As of Thursday, April 2, three county residents have died from the virus and the Hopkins County Health Department has confirmed 33 cases of COVID-19. Many additional residents are in quarantine or self-imposed isolation.

The provisions of the curfew are:

• Those 18 and younger should not be in public between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, or on the way or actively engaged in employment.

• Groups of 10 or more people congregating in any place open to the public are prohibited. This does not prevent unassociated persons from being in a public place, such as a grocery store or outdoor park.

The Executive Order will be enforced by all local law enforcement agencies after all reasonable efforts for voluntary compliance have been exhausted.

On March 16, 2020, Judge-Executive Whitfield declared a State of Emergency in the county due to the impending spread of COVID-19. State law gives the Judge-Executive the authority to declare a curfew during a State of Emergency.

Those with questions should call Hopkins County Government Center at (270) 821-8294.