Two Bowling Green residents have officially filed to run for local office in 2020.

Sue Parrigin and Rick Williams both filed to run in the Bowling Green City Commission race for 2020.

Parrigin is an incumbent who has served on the city commission since 2015.

Williams is a former city commissioner who was narrowly defeated in the 2018 election by Brian "Slim" Nash.

The general election is November 3, 2020.