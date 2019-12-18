SKyPAC program gives students the opportunity to perform on a professional stage

Students from Warren East Middle School and Logan County High School are getting the chance to perform on the SKyPAC stage, with their 'Curtains Up' program.

"I think it is a great opportunity for the students to be able to come to SKyPAC. We are blessed with a tremendous facility here and the ability for them to be able to get out on the stage in front of their family and friends in such a state of the art facility," said Rob Hankins, VP and Chief of External Affairs. "I think is an incredible experience for them and we are just really grateful to our partners with Crocker Law Firm for being a part of it."

Crocker Law Firm surprised the students by setting up a green room with snacks and giving every student a free T-shirt.

Each year four schools from around the area are chosen to get to perform at SKyPAC or the Capital Arts Center for free and the concert is also free to attend.

"It is really a blessing actually because I came here in 6th grade and I saw people acting here and I was like oh that would be lovely to be here and perform here," said Kristy Ordonez, 7th grader.

Warren East's Raider Christmas Spectacular includes performances from the symphonic band, string ensemble, and the concert choir.

"It is amazing this is a fantastic venue we have right in our backyard and it is pretty cool to have kids here to be able to experience it," said Dakota Compton, Orchestra Director, Warren East Middle School.

Logan County High School will have its concert on December 19, 2019, at 7 pm.