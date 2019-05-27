DAV Chapter 20 in Glasgow attends Memorial Day ceremonies

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 in Glasgow attended several Memorial Day ceremonies Monday.

Those with Chapter 20 started their day at the National Guard Armory in Glasgow where they posted the colors and did the gun salute.

Monday afternoon they helped with a ceremony at the Cave City Cemetery.

All those in Chapter 20 are veterans and they told 13 News it is a privilege to honor those who lost their lives serving our country.

“It’s important to veterans, especially our deceased veterans and it brings, we should honor those people that are deceased that’s what this is all about," said Billy Houchens, Commander of the Guard, DAV Chapter 20.

During the ceremony at the National Guard Armory, the DAV Chapter 20 honored a World War II veteran missing in action.

Chapter 20’s members are all veterans including one who is a Purple Heart recipient for his service in World War II.