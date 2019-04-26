DEA, Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff Partner in Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force will participate with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s prescription drug “Take-Back” campaign, over 5,800 sites nationwide have joined the effort that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Government, community, public health and law enforcement partners will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at these sites all across the nation on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The three collection points in Bowling Green are:

Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky Street, operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police

Greenwood High School, 5065 Scottsville Road, operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Warren County Household Hazardous Waste Day. (This location will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.)

Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road, in Bowling Green.

Last October, during Take Back Day, the DEA and over 4,770 of its national, tribal, and community law enforcement partners collected 914,236 pounds (4457 tons) of unwanted prescription drugs at over 5,800 collection sites.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. DEA launched its prescription drug take back program when both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration advised the public that flushing these drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash posed potential safety and health hazards

