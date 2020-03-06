DEVELOPING: Friday morning collision reroutes traffic on Louisville Road

Bowling Green Police have been working the scene of a collision on Louisville Road between Plum Springs Loop and Moorman Lane.

Police tell 13 News there was a single vehicle collision Friday morning. They say the call came in at 5:05 a.m.

Police are not releasing the condition of the driver at this time.

In the morning hours, police redirected traffic from either end of the 4500 block of the road.

13 News will continue to update this story as more details become available.