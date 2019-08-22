DUI Driver Almost Hits Edmonson County School Bus

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office says they got a call from a witness who said an orange Chevy Camaro almost rear-ended a school bus, while the bus was stopped to pick-up a student in the 4300 block of Veteran's Memorial Highway in Brownsville at 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The witness approached the Camaro and removed the keys.

Deputies arrived and placed Denise C. Barnes (38) of Brownsville in the back of a police car, where they say she was seen trying to hide suspected Xanax bars in the back seat. Deputies say they also found what they suspected to be Gabapentin, Tramadol, and Valium.

Barnes is charged with DUI, Driving on a Suspended DUI, Wanton Endangerment, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.She was taken to the Hart County Jail.

