Dad, stepmom charged with murder in reported starvation of boy in Indiana

A couple in Indiana are being charged with murder for reportedly starving their 12-year-old son to death.

He weighed only about 50 pounds when he was brought to the hospital last week, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy may have been abused in other ways as well.

Court documents say a forensic pathologist will be listing Eduardo Posso's death as a homicide.

A photo of Eduardo with a big smile was taken less than six months ago. Now, deputies are piecing together what led up to his tragic death.

"He was held against his will, while the information was available that the other children were being fed," said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

Swain believes the boy’s father, Luis Posso, and his stepmother, Dayana Flores, are responsible for killing him.

He said the family was only in town for a short time.

Court papers say Flores told investigators they left Florida because of several encounters with Florida’s Department of Children and Families.

Two other children in the family were also with them at a hotel in Bloomington.

"Some of the children reported or they explained that, ‘He’s bad,’ with no further explanation," Swain said.

Investigators said they found chains and an electric shock collar in their room.

Court documents claim video from Flores’ phone shows Eduardo lying in a bathtub with his hands and feet tied.

“He was chained to the washcloth bar in the bathtub, and had the electric dog shock collar affixed to his neck,” the affidavit says.

"A determination was made that manner of death is homicide," Swain said.

Court documents say Flores claims most of the bruises on Eduardo came from his dad.

Swain said Flores has a Mexican passport, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on Flores, asking local authorities to keep her in custody.

"She reported that she is here on a work visa, which was no longer valid because she didn’t have employment," Swain said.

The couple’s three other children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Both defendants can no longer post bail. Eduardo's biological mother was in town this week, but she is now back in Florida.

