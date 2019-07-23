Dairy Queen hosting "Miracle Treat Day" to raise money for children's hospitals

July 25 is the big day for anyone who needs a good excuse to buy a frozen treat.

Fast food chain Dairy Queen is announcing its 14th "Miracle Treat Day" to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

For every Blizzard Treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations, the company will donate at least $1 to local CMN hospitals. A press release said all donations will stay in the communities where they were collected.

Hospitals in the Children's Miracle Network treat 10 million children every year across North America. They've partnered with Dairy Queen for 35 years.

Both Bowling Green Dairy Queen locations are participating in the event.. To see if a store near you is participating, you can check using this website.