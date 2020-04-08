Damaging Wind and Hail Possible Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

...ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY FOR SEVERE POTENTIAL...

Warm weather continues for now, but BIG changes are coming! A few scattered showers and thundershowers are possible overnight into Wednesday morning. These should not be severe, however. But Wednesday night is where potential is best for stronger storms that could contain damaging winds and hail. A SLIGHT RISK for severe exists then. Things calm down Thursday morning, with much cooler air swooping in. Highs by Good Friday won't get out of the 50s. There's even potential for frost Saturday morning with lows in the mid 30s! At this time. Saturday looks dry, but rain is likely for Easter Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: P/Sunny & Warm. T/Storms Likely Late Night (Some Possibly Severe)

High 82, Low 50, winds W-9

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 60, Low 38, winds NW-10

GOOD FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool

High 56, Low 35, winds NW-8

