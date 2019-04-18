The JA Classroom of the Week is Mrs. Dana Duncan’s 3rd grade class at McNeill Elementary School. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Danny Coffey who is the Advisor and Director at Hancock Bank & Trust. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our City” and it introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city's life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. Danny’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is interacting with the students. “It gives me a chance to interact with our younger generation which is eager to learn about the world around them and making it better. It is good to give back to the next generation and it was great teaching a class with my grandson as a class member.” He also said, “If my efforts with JA encourages one child to learn something about the value of getting an education, saving for the future, being a good citizen, and being successful, it is worth my time and effort.”





About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,300 students during the 2017-2018 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

