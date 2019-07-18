Dangerous Heat Heading Towards The Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, July 18, 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THROUGH SUNDAY...

Shower chances stick south of the TN/KY state line this evening but really after the sun sets rain chances come to an end. Warm and muggy for the overnight hours. High pressure expanding eastward out of the Plains will bring us our hottest readings and heat indices of the season to date! Highs soar into the low to mid-90s into the weekend. These readings coupled with the very muggy air will send heat index values soaring to near 110° each afternoon! Stay hydrated and don't overexert yourself if you must work outdoors in the heat. Relief comes our way with the return of shower and storm chances along with a cooldown early next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds and Muggy

Low 74, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot and Humid

High 96, Low 74, winds SW-6

Heat Index: 105°-110°

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot and Humid

High 96, Low 74, winds SW-6

Heat Index: 105°-110°

