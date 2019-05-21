Daniel Cameron wins GOP nomination for Ky. Attorney General

Daniel Cameron, a former aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell, has won the Republican nomination for Kentucky Attorney General. Cameron defeated state Sen. Wil Schroder on Tuesday night. Both candidates touted President Trump's proposed border wall and battled over their conservative credentials.

Cameron went to Washington to serve as McConnell's lawyer after years in private practice. He worked with the Senate Judiciary Committee on the confirmation of several conservative judges. Cameron raised more than twice as much in campaign funds than Schroder as of May 6.

Cameron will face former Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who held the office from 2004 to 2008, in the November general election. Stumbo was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Kentucky hasn't elected a Republican attorney general in 70 years.

Republican Party of Kentucky released the following statement congratulating Cameron:

“We’re proud to have Daniel Cameron as our nominee for attorney general,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan said. “His distinguished legal career and conservative values will restore credibility to the state’s top law enforcement office – which is a great contrast with Greg Stumbo’s staunch support for Hillary Clinton’s failed, job-killing agenda.”