Daniel Cameron calls lawsuit to remove him from ballot "political calculation"

A lawsuit seeks to remove an attorney general candidate from Kentucky's state ballot.

Joseph Jackson of Louisville filed the complaint against Republican Daniel Cameron, saying he does not qualify to run because he has not been practicing law consistently for eight years straight. Similar lawsuits set the eight-year precedent in the past.

Cameron said the case is a political plot.

"They obviously made this as a political calculation," Cameron said. "They realize how desperate they are. They're behind in fundraising and know this is the only way to stop us from winning."

Ben Gastel is the lawyer representing Jackson. He said he's not aware of his client ever endorsing Cameron's opponent Democrat Greg Stumbo.

"The constitution is very clear," Gastel said. "To be attorney general, you have to be a practicing lawyer for eight years before the election. With the gaps in his employment and the judicial clerkships he had, he simply does not have the eight years required."

Cameron said he will take the case to the state Supreme Court if the suit ends unfavorably to him.