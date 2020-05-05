Daniel Radcliffe, others read ‘Harry Potter’ for fans during lockdown

The star of the “Harry Potter” films has a treat for us muggles.

Potter fans can now listen to Daniel Radcliffe read the first chapter of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Each week, someone different will read a chapter from J.K. Rowling's beloved best-selling novel about the boy wizard.

David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim and Eddie Redmayne are also slated to participate.

The audio recordings are available on Spotify and Spotify Kids.

You can watch the video recordings on the Harry Potter at Home website.

