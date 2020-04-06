Dart Container temporarily closed due to social distancing concern

On Saturday, April 4, Dart Container Corporation released details regarding a temporary closure of their Horse Cave facility.

According to the release, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet's Department of Workplace Standards ordered the temporary closure Friday after inspectors observed instances of some employees not fully observing social distancing.

Dart says there are no reported cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

In the statement, CEO Jim Lammers said that the company had been "extremely proactive and diligent in implementing preventive measures" but that, during an unannounced visit, inspectors saw some not fully complying with the 6 feet social distancing guidelines.

Prior to receiving the shutdown order, the Horse Cave plant was reportedly getting ready to manufacture up to 80,000 face shield components per day for use by healthcare workers.

Lammers said the company is working with KLC to resolve the matter as soon as possible so they can resume production.