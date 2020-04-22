Data indicates Kentucky's capacity of COVID-19 testing is behind compared to Tennessee

There’s no denying Kentucky’s lack of COVID-19 testing capacity compared to neighboring states like Tennessee. In fact, Governor Andy Beshear has repeatedly acknowledged the lack of testing in Kentucky.

As of Wednesday, Kentucky has tested 36,075 people and Tennessee has tested 114,980 people, according to each state's website.

“We’re working on some more in-state capacity as well,” said Beshear. “We gotta significantly increase this.”

According to Wednesday’s data, Tennessee is performing 3.18 tests for each test Kentucky performs. There's about a 2.3 million (2019 Census Bureau) difference in population between the states, so when you adjust for the population, Tennessee is performing 2.10 tests for every test Kentucky performs.

Based on the total number of tests conducted, 9.35% of people test positive in Kentucky. Meanwhile, in Tennessee, that number is down to 6.82%.

Due to Kentucky's lack of testing capacity, they were only testing the sickest. However, in Wednesday's press briefing, Gov. Beshear said they would be expanding eligibility, and testing would be open to anyone.

Gov. Beshear has said previously that the lack of swabs and re-agents for the machines contribute to the lower testing ability compared to other states. He said on Monday, they are trying to purchase more of that material every day.

"I want to get a world where everybody who wants a test can get a test, the challenge is the material," he said.

Recently, Gov. Beshear announced a partnership with Kroger to provide drive-through testing for the COVID-19. The goal is to perform 20,000 within five weeks through this partnership.

Four new drive-through testing sites in and around the communities of Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset, and Pikeville. To obtain a test, the registration details can be found at The Little Clinic website.

Another drive-through screening site in Christian County. Christian County Health Department is partnering with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to provide tests Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tie Breaker Park. Contact the Christian County Health Department if you’d like to get tested.

“Right now, the testing capacity is only one-third or one-fourth of where we need to be,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Tuesday.

Additionally, Gov. Beshear announced a new plan for testing on Wednesday which includes 12,000 tests per week with Gravity Diagnostics. “We are working to deploy those,” he said.

The focus will shift with these tests to senior living facilities, jails, and healthcare facilities, according to Gov. Beshear.

He added that Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics plan to deploy 4,000 tests a week. Walgreens will do an additional 1,400 kits per week starting Friday. U of L and UK Hospital to do 1,200 tests combined per week.

The goal is 20,000 tests per week, Gov. Beshear said Wednesday, although the exact timeline is unclear.

Last weekend alone, Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee said the state conducted over 11,000 free COVID-19 tests at more than 30 sites across the state. This partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will expand testing this upcoming weekend, April 25 and 26 as well as the following, May 2 and 3.

