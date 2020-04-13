Dave's Transportation Service in Glasgow is now offering grocery delivery during the Covid-19 Pandemic

With so many in the Glasgow community needing to stay in their homes and others trying to limit the spread by self-isolating, Dave's Transportation Service (DTS) wants to help.

DTS has teamed up with Houchens at Southgate Plaza in Glasgow to provide curbside pick-up for customers that call in and pay over the phone.

For delivery, call (270) 678-5987 with a pick-up time and your groceries will be picked up and brought to your front porch.

DTS is offering this while business continues to be slow and has available resources.

In-town delivery - $5.00 for age 70 and older $10 for under 70

Out-of-town delivery - $10.00 delivery plus $1.65 / mile

Delivery times should stay between 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. M-F

Thanks to donations made towards this program, if there is someone you know that would benefit from free delivery, let DTS know.

Call the office to confirm availability.

No tobacco products or alcohol.

No tips will be accepted.

Paying over the phone by credit card is encouraged to help limit the handling of cash and checks.