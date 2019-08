A Garrard County Grand Jury indicted 23-year-old David Sparks of Lancaster, Kentucky with murder Wednesday. Sparks was originally charged with corpse abuse and tampering with evidence, but the grand jury added the murder charge.

Police say 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock was last seen in January, leaving a Lexington bar with three men including Sparks. She was missing for six months, before her remains were found buried in a shallow grave in Garrard County.