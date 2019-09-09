David Sparks pleads not guilty to Savannah Spurlock's murder

The man accused of murdering Kentucky mother of four Savannah Spurlock has entered a not guilty plea.

David Sparks is the only man charged in Spurlock's case. She was last seen alive in January leaving a Lexington bar with Sparks and other men.

Sparks stands accused of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and murder.

Troopers said blood and other evidence proves Spurlock was at Sparks's house.

Sparks's attorney said the indictment doesn't prove her client is guilty, and that they hope Spurlock's family and friends get the answers they deserve.

Sparks is next due in court November 1.