Dawson Springs woman arrested on DUI charges in Earlington

A KSP officer observed a woman in a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix operating the vehicle carelessly through the Earlington community of Hopkins County.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Brittany Gray, 26, from Dawson Springs, Ky.

Upon further investigation, the KSP officer discovered Gray was in possession of suspected methamphetamine as well as under the influence.

Gray was arrested and taken to Hopkins County Detention Center where she was charged with Improper or no Windshield, Careless Driving, DUI 1st, and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).