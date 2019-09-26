Day 11 of UAW strike against GM

The strike against GM now ending day 11 and United Automobile Workers say they just want what's fair.

"Being a tier 2, we don't make our full pay until 8 years from the previous contract. We saved, but we didn't save like we needed to," says UAW employee, Cierra Bragg. "3 children at home, my husband who got told last week he was eventually being laid off. It has made us have to push some bills back some, but right now we're still holding strong and we plan on still doing that no matter what we have to do."

During the recession in 2007, the UAW took concessions during GM's bankruptcy. Over the past 3 years, GM has made 35 billion in revenue in North America alone, while shuttering auto plants in the United States.

"Seems like the UAW bent over backwards for GM when they were in trouble, now it's time for a little pay back," says UAW employee, Mike Hall.

"They don't care. If they can do that to us for this long they don't care at all. It's greed. They're all greedy. And one day they will have to pay for it and answer for it," said Bragg.

"Right now we have people in there on all types of tiers and doing the exact same job getting paid half of what some of the other employees are. It's GM's goal, they want to put animosity within the workers," says Hall. "And that's all it creates. I'm doing the same job as he is. I need to get the same money. Same health care, same benefits. They treat production people in there like cattle, It's kinda sickening really."

But workers say they will remain optimistic until a resolution is made.

"I feel like this is going to end soon and we're going to get a lot of what we're wanting. And I think we're all going to be happy with what we get. No matter how much longer we're going to be standing here, we're going to stand here," said Bragg.

As of Thursday GM decided to reinstate health coverage after workers went without insurance for over a week.

"We're all in this together," says Hall. "We'll stand here as long as we have to, to make sure everybody is treated equal," said Bragg.

13 News will continue to bring updates on the strike until a contractual agreement is reached.