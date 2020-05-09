Day 8 of officials searching Barren River for male victim

Search efforts continued on Saturday for a man that did not resurface after jumping into the Barren River from the College Street walking bridge late Friday, May 1st.

Today marks day eight of the search as officials began at 8 a.m. and the search will continue through 6 p.m.

According to Emergency Management Deputy Director Travis Puckett, seven different units have helped with the search. Five boats were used today including four that are equipped with sonar technology.

Puckett says that officials will continue looking for the missing man as long as resources are available.