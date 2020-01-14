Confusion on day two of Real IDs in Warren County

Kentucky has launched its regional offices for Real ID and the Warren County office is now open for business from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In order to get your new ID, you'll need to bring your social security card which must not be laminated, proof of identity like your birth certificate or a passport and two proofs of residency like your water or phone bill but the bills cannot be older than 61 days. Lastly, if you are married and your name has changed you will need to bring your marriage certificate.

"We thought we knew everything we had to have because we were going through this just four or five months ago in Maryland. But I found out that I didn't have an unlaminated social security card," said Dick Pfefferkorn, Warren County resident.

Some residents in Warren County are still unaware of all the federal documents they need to have ready to be approved for the new ID.

"If you don't have everything - like I had to have my marriage license which I didn't realize - you have to leave and go back and get it or come back another day," said Linda Vaughn.

Some customers Tuesday waited over an hour for their new ID.

"Well, they are just getting started and I know they are slower plus they are going to have a larger facility that they'll be moving into. So it has been a little rough on them as well as those of us waiting. There is a lot of paperwork," said Toby Black, Warren County resident.

Other Warren County residents had a much shorter wait Tuesday after they checked in and had their documents approved.

"It went a lot smoother than I thought I was expecting to wait for an hour or so but I tried to get down here early enough before they started having the 10 county thing," said Michael Simpson..

If you are going to purchase your new id they only accept credit or debit cards as payment.

There is a checklist online with a detailed list of all the documents that are accepted in order for you to get your new license.

