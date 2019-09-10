Help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts at WBKO

In an effort to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian's destruction, WBKO is partnering with the American Red Cross and Commonwealth Broadcasting for a monetary collection drive.

The funds will benefit those affected by Dorian in the Bahamas.

Collection days will happen on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12 and 13, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at WBKO.

The station is located at 2727 Russellville Road in Bowling Green. Donations are also being collected at Commonwealth Radio Broadcasting's location of 1823 McIntosh Street in Bowling Green.

You can also visit www.sokycares.com to donate online, call 1.800.HELP.NOW, or text "DORIAN" to 90999.