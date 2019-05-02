Bowling Green community celebrates National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer is the first Thursday in May every year and this year many gathered around Bowling Green Thursday to celebrate.

Due to the construction around downtown Bowling Green and the rain, the event was held at Fountain Square Church instead of Fountain Square Park.

The event began with a “Circle of Good News”, where 365 people read the entire Bible aloud simultaneously in 20 minutes.

Roger Ryan, the National Day of Prayer Coordinator, says “To have the word of God released into the air is so incredibly impactive. A lot of the times we don’t even know the good that it does, but it does tremendous things”

Susan Woodard from Christian Family Radio said, “Indoors or outdoors, when people read scripture aloud they tend to just feel so empowered.”

The theme for this year is "Pray for America: Love One Another."

Following the reading, community representatives lead prayers for our government, schools, and military along with many other subjects.