Day two of strike against GM; health benefits cut off for those on strike

In day two of the strike against General Motors, union members continue to keep their presence in the streets.

Tuesday afternoon the community played their part, car after car honking in support of those on strike.

Those with the local UAW 2164 told 13 News the community support makes all the difference.

"You know, I think what we want to make sure we continue to reiterate is that we appreciate the public and the fact that they buy the products that a lot of us make, you know, whether it's a corvette, whether it's an SUV, a truck, a car, we appreciate the fact they are buying those products," said Local 2164 Bargaining Chairman, Jason Watson.

UAW 2164 members are taking turns rotating out of the picket line on six-hour shifts.

Discussion remains underway between union officials and General Motors as union members are wanting to negotiate their contracts hoping to see improvements on several key issues like wages, healthcare, and temporary hires and their path to permanent employment.

"Everybody I've talked to say they want a good contract, they want to get back to work," said Local 2164 President, Jack Bowers. "I mean, this is a lose, lose for everybody, nobody wants to strike."

On Tuesday came what some call an unforeseen move by GM for the nearly 50,000 union members on strike.

"We were supposed to have had our healthcare through the end of the month, but sadly the company, they dealt a little bit of a low blow and ceased them as of this morning," said Watson.

Watson says the international union is investigating the legality of those benefits being cut off.

While there is no immediate resolution to the strike, our local union members said they believe when the company is doing well the employees should also prosper.

"The union has compromised over the years, especially during the bad times compromised tremendously. We're looking to move the needle in a little bit of a different direction at this point because things are different, you know? We are 11 years removed from some bad times," said Watson.

13 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as it becomes available.