Dead fish observed after Jim Beam warehouse spill

The Kentucky River is increasingly showing the effects of the alcohol that spilled into Glenns Creek as a result of the fire at the Jim Beam bourbon warehouse.

Teams from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and representatives from Beam Suntory, along with three teams from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources were on the river Friday. The teams said they were seeing increasing quantities of dead and distressed fish. At this time, these agencies have identified dead fish downstream of the city of Frankfort.

The teams were sampling water oxygen levels and documenting the number of fish killed. Other teams were on the river conducting active aeration to mitigate some of the effects on the aquatic life.

The agencies are warning the public about the consumption of distressed fish. They recommend that if you discover fish that appear to be unhealthy or dying, do not capture or use for consumptive purposes, and to never consume fish that have already died.

Fishing and other recreation along the river is not prohibited at this time, but users are encouraged to be aware of conditions before using the waterway.