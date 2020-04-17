Dead people receiving $1,200 stimulus checks

(WAFB) - While some are still waiting to receive their federal stimulus money, several dead people have already received theirs.

A Louisiana woman says her mother, who died in 2018, had a stimulus payment deposited into the mother’s old bank account this week.

The woman is now waiting to hear what should be done with the money.

As of early Friday afternoon, there was still no clear answer.

The woman, a resident of Livingston Parish, says she and her brother filed taxes on behalf of their deceased mother in 2019.

The woman says her brother kept open the same banking account his deceased mother once used.

When a $1,200 deposit appeared in that account this week, the family called the bank to ask what it was for.

The woman says a bank employee informed them it was a federal stimulus deposit made out to her late mother.

She said the federal government also sent $1,200 in stimulus money to the deceased mother of one of her friends. And this appears to be happening quite a bit.

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted about a similar situation.

“OK this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg,” Massie said on Twitter.

His tweet included a screenshot of a text he received from a friend that said, “Dad got his stimulus check of $1,200. He died in 2018. Does he have to spend it online?”

The IRS says it is aware of the issue and is working on a resolution, according to a report by CNBC.

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media, Inc. All rights reserved.