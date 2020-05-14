Instructions for requesting absentee mail-in ballots as voter registration deadline approaches

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky's postponed primary election is a little over a month away, scheduled for June 23.

Due to the Emergency Order and Regulations approved by the Kentucky State Board of Elections, all eligible voters in Warren County may request an absentee mail-in ballot for the primary.

The Warren County Clerk's office says all eligible voters may request an absentee mail-in ballot by selecting "COVID-19" as the reason. 

The Warren County primary ballot has only Democratic and Republican races, so only voters registered under a party will receive a ballot. 

You can request a mail-in absentee ballot on their website.

The deadline to register to vote is much closer - May 26. If you have not yet registered, follow this link to do so.

 
