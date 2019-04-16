Deadline to Register to Vote in Primary Election is next week

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is reminding people about getting registered to vote for the primary elections on May 21st.

Secretary Grimes says the deadline to register is next Monday.

"Our elections should be determined by a majority of voters, not a minority," said Grimes. "Registering to vote is the first step to having your voice heard on Election Day. I call on all eligible Kentuckians to get registered by April 22 and then show up at the polls and vote on May 21."

Kentuckians can easily register and update their registration with GoVoteKY.com, the Commonwealth’s online voter portal.

County clerks’ offices throughout Kentucky will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. local time on the deadline.

Changes in party affiliation for the 2019 Primary Election were due by Dec. 31, 2018.

Voters who changed their party affiliation after that date are not eligible to vote in partisan races in the Primary, although they may vote on nonpartisan races on the ballot.

Voters who changed their party affiliation after Dec. 31, 2018, may still vote for their candidate(s) of choice in the November General Election.

For questions, contact your county clerk or the State Board of Elections at (502) 573-7100.