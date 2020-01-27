Deadly fire at Jackson County, Ala. boat dock, several people still unaccounted for

Jackson County fire officials are confirming that several people are dead following an overnight fire at the Jackson County Park boat dock Monday morning.

Officials say there are also seven people still unaccounted for, and seven others were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

“We have several people who were taken to the hospital from being in the water, and some had minor burns,” Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told the Associated Press.

There are emergency responders from multiple agencies on the scene right now, looking for the missing people.

“They had slips here,” Harnen said. “That doesn’t mean they’re in the water and it doesn’t mean they’re dead. We’re making attempts to find them.”

At least 35 boats at the dock were destroyed, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.