Deadly house fire in Morgantown leaves one person dead

According to Kentucky State Police a deadly house fire leaves one person deceased in Morgantown.

On July 10, 2019 at approximately 3:43 PM The Kentucky State Police Post in Bowling Green was contacted by the Butler County Dispatch in regards to a fatal residential fire at 266 Granny’s Rockhouse Road in Butler County.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. An unidentified subject was discovered deceased in the burnt residence. The deceased subject was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by Arson Investigator Terry Scott.

