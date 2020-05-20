Death Investigation in Hart County

A death investigation is underway in Hart County.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 3, they received a call just after 2:18 pm on Tuesday in regards to a fatal residential structure fire.

Authorities say an individual was found in a detached garage/barn which had been destroyed by fire.

Officials say they found an unidentified adult in the debris.

The adjacent residence was unoccupied and not damaged.

The coroner pronounced the individual deceased upon removal.

The cause of death is unknown, and the body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.