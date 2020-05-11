Death investigation at Lost River Cave

WKU Police say a man was seen going over the fence at the entrance of the cave around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police, fire, and rescue squad officials all converged on the scene of the submerged victim.

Marlee Boenig with the Bowling Green Fire Department, told 13 News "They set up a rope system, lowered a firefighter down. They were able to reach the victim and pull him out."

Police have not yet released the name or age of the man, or where he was from. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Louisville. We will bring you more information as it is released.