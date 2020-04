Bowling Green police and the Warren County Coroner are at the scene of a death investigation on Woodford Ave.

I’m at the end of Woodford Ave on scene of a death investigation. Coroner is on scene. Working to get more details. pic.twitter.com/jgIKn8g8ih — Allie Hennard 13 News (@AllieHennard) April 25, 2020

13 News reporter Allie Hennard is on the scene an working to get more details.