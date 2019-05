Timothy Madden who is accused of murder, rape, kidnapping, and sodomy in the death of seven-year-old Gabbi Doolin, of Scottsville, in 2015 is in court for a pre-trial hearing.

A motion to exclude the death penalty in the case was overruled.

His jury trial is scheduled for September 4, 2019, in Hardin County.

We have a reporter in the courtroom and will bring the latest updates as they become available.