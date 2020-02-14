Deemer Floral Co. tackles Valentines Day deliveries

Valentine's Day is almost like the Super Bowl for Deemer Floral Co.

"I have been here for a really long time and I just kind of love the rush of it," said Tonya Limlingan, Floral Designer. "I love to make our customers happy, I love our big orders that we get, I love our happy employees, and I just really like being a part of making everybody's day special."

One young driver worked his first Valentine's Day on Friday and he said it was a lot more than he expected.

"It is crazy. It is a lot more than I thought it would be," said Forrest Burden.

Floral designers at Deemers are still hard at work putting together arrangements for Valentine’s Day! They have stopped taking delivery orders for today but you can still walk in and purchase flowers! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/J0lyDEi9KO — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 14, 2020

On Valentine's Day, Deemer's has a few extra hands on deck. They even get rental cars for drivers to use for deliveries.

Behind the scenes, there were endless rows of flowers and arrangements.

On one delivery, Burden had his hands full delivering a massive 500 dollar arrangement.

"It was the biggest and the heaviest so far for me, it was a lot," added Burden.

From 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. Burden drove around Bowling Green delivering flowers, surprising many of the lucky recipients.

But how do they keep those flowers secure so they make it to their destination?

"So there are boxes of vases that we have and once we empty the vases, we just put these boxes in here and there is a perfect little spot for them," said Burden.

The delivery drivers are not the only ones working hard on Valentine's Day, floral designers also had their hands full.

"It has been very steady, the phones have been ringing off the hook, unfortunately, we did have to stop our deliveries," added Limlingan. "Which we really hate to do, but in order to get out the ones that were previously ordered we did have to stop taking deliveries. We are still taking a few people coming in we are trying to do a few of those."

Deemer's will be making deliveries tomorrow as well.

13 News wishes everyone a Happy Valentine's Day.