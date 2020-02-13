Deemer's Flowers fulfilling thousands of orders this Valentine's Day

They've been serving South Central Kentucky since 1902 and on Valentine's Eve, Deemer's Flowers in Bowling Green was in full swing preparing for Valentine's Day!

Their location on Lehman Avenue was filled with over 15 members of their team, making Valentine's gifts from flower bouquets, to arrangements of chocolates and fruit baskets, working late on Thursday night for personal delivery and pick-up for V-Day.

"We've probably got about 15 or so people here working all day, we worked until 9 o'clock last night and there were people that stayed even after I did. We'll be working until about midnight tonight as well. We're always busy, you don't have time to sit down or think about anything, it's just keep going, never ending," said Deemer's Flowers employee, Madison Limlingan.

Deemer's say they're no longer taking orders for delivery tomorrow, but they will be delivering some orders on Saturday and you can also stop in on Valentine's Day for last minute pick-up.