Deemer's Flowers preparing for Mother's Day

As Mother's Day approaches, Deemer's Flowers is getting the shop ready for the potential increase in business coming there way.

"We're getting geared up," said store owner Ellen Buchanon. "We've got a lot of extra flowers in."

Deemer's is currently offering curbside pickup and delivery for customers. The flower shop plans on bringing in a few extra workers to help with deliveries on Mother's Day weekend.

Buchanon said that with retail stores being closed and Deemer's able to make deliveries, she thinks the business at her shop will be good on Mother's Day weekend.

"I think we'll be real busy," Buchanon said. "Just because it's a great way to get a gift to your mother without coming in contact with people."

After being closed for several weeks, Deemer's reopened on Monday, April 27.

"We had a busy week and we're getting a lot of orders for Mother's Day next week too," Buchanon said. "It's been tough to be closed for several weeks.

Buchanon said that Mother's Day weekend will be busy for flower shops, so customers should place their orders early.

"I think it's going to be a big weekend for us so people should order early'" Buchanon said.

Customers can place orders either over the phone or online at Deemerfloral.com​.

The flower shop offers special Mother's Day arrangements such as keepsake containers.

"After the flowers are gone the recipient can have a nice keepsake vase to use again," Buchanon said.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 10.