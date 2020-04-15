Delta Dental® of Kentucky designates millions to help support dental providers

A commitment of up to $6 million from Delta Dental® of Kentucky, a dental and vision insurance company, along with the Delta Dental of Kentucky Foundation, will provide financial relief to dental practices and nonprofit organizations whose operations are disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our focus right now is on ensuring that our many partners who help Kentuckians have healthy smiles can weather this storm,” said Jude Thompson, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Kentucky.

Delta Dental of Kentucky’s new Provider Advance Payment Program makes approximately $5 million available to help supplement Kentucky dental practices that have lost income following Gov. Andy Beshear’s March 18 executive order stopping all non-emergency medical and dental procedures.

“It was vital to cease non-emergent dental procedures in order to flatten the curve, but like other businesses struggling from the aftereffects of social distancing, dental practices in all parts of Kentucky have been hit hard due to the loss of this core piece of their business,” Thompson said.

The Provider Advance Payment Program offers Delta Dental of Kentucky PPO® or Premier™ Network Providers an interest-free advance payment of up to 60 percent of their 2019 average monthly claims reimbursement from Delta Dental of Kentucky ($40,000 maximum advance payment).

Applications are open April 15 through April 30 and information can be found at https://community.deltadentalky.com/Advance.

Approved applicants can expect funds within seven to ten business days of receiving official approval notification.

Non-profit support Across the Commonwealth

Additionally, Delta Dental of Kentucky is supporting Kentucky nonprofits that are facing challenges.

A $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund through the Delta Dental of Kentucky Foundation is making available grants up to $10,000 for any qualified Kentucky nonprofit organization.

“While our foundation grants traditionally focus on partnering with organizations who provide dental treatment and oral health education, this emergency fund offers unrestricted relief grants to nonprofit organizations to continue serving their communities throughout the Commonwealth,” Thompson said. “In addition to having to fundamentally change how they operate and provide their needed services, many nonprofits are facing a dire fundraising environment and have had to cancel events that may be core to their mission or earned revenue opportunities. These organizations are vital to Kentucky’s wellbeing so it’s crucial they come out on the other side of this.”

The COVID-19 Emergency Fund application period is April 15 through April 30 and is open to current and past partners of the Delta Dental of Kentucky Foundation, and any Kentucky-based 501(c)(3) whose services benefit Kentuckians.

Interested applicants may click here to apply. Also, to support front-line healthcare workers in addressing the pandemic, Delta Dental of Kentucky has contributed 2,000 masks and other personal protective equipment to Kentucky hospitals.

Delta Dental has also contributed to Norton Healthcare’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund and the One Louisville Fund.