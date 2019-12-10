Democrat Andy Beshear sworn in as Kentucky governor

Kentucky has a new governor.

Calling on the state to set a national example of casting aside political divisions, Democrat Andy Beshear was sworn in just after midnight Tuesday in the Governor's Mansion.

Beshear defeated Republican Matt Bevin. Jacqueline Coleman was sworn in as the state's lieutenant governor. Her background as a teacher and assistant principal was a key asset in a campaign that stressed support for public education. Their middle-of-the-night swearing-in was a Kentucky tradition, ensuring continuity at the head of state government.

Tuesday's inaugural events include a worship service, a parade and a public swearing-in on the Capitol steps.

