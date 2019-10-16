Democratic Candidate for State Auditor visits Bowling Green

Election day is a little less than three weeks away and the Democratic Candidate for Kentucky State Auditor Sheri Donahue stopped by 13 News.

Donahue is the only female in the race for the Kentucky State Auditor but she doesn't want voters to just focus on that.

"I've spent my career having to prove myself and I think it is past time that women should have to apologize for being successful. I've worked very hard to accomplish everything I have in my career. I don't want anyone to vote for me just because I am female, they should vote for me because I am the most qualified. I have a very strong background of proven success and experience. and I will do the job properly and I will make the taxpayers proud," said Sheri Donahue.

Donahue also spoke why she decided to run for the elected position

"I saw that people were losing faith in government and one of the things is there is no transparency. We need an auditor who will be independant and will do the job as auditor"

"That will look at those things that affect our citizens whether it is Martin County water. The economic incentive deals such as brady industries, to make sure that these tax breaks we are giving companies--are these companies living up to their end of the deal--bringing in the jobs at the wages that they're promising."

"Again things like Real ID. 38 states have been able to implement this but we have scrapped everything and we are starting over and that we have wasted money."

