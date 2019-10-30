Democratic Candidate for Attorney General visits Bowling Green

The general election is less than a week away and the Democratic Candidate for Attorney General stopped in Bowling Green Wednesday, to speak at a Rotary Club meeting.

Greg Stumbo, discussed the things he would like to achieve if elected into office on November 5. This included focusing on the opioid epidemic. He also brought up introducing medical marijuana.

Another thing Stumbo discussed was the Kentucky Bureau of Investigation, something he began in the early 2000's when he was Attorney General, and now wants to bring the program back.

"It's the only place in state government where the investigator works hand in hand. With the prosecutor from day one on the case so that they know exactly what kind of evidence is being gathered, they know what kind of evidence the prosecutor has to have in order to prosecute the case. It's really a good model it worked," said Greg Stumbo, Democratic Candidate for Attorney General.

Stumbo also addressed why it is so important that every Kentuckian use their right to vote and go to the polls on election day next week.

"I get asked a lot of times and I have in my public career what does it take to be a good citizen. Particularly by the younger groups you know the grade schools and high schools," added Stumbo.

"I tell them three things in my opinion to be a good citizen you should always vote. You should always serve on a jury if you're called and you should always give something back to your community, but number one you should always vote," added Stumbo

Another popular topic Stumbo shared his opinion on is access to affordable health care in Kentucky.

"So having affordable accessible health care is not only good for the consumer. It is good for the person who is responsible for receiving that care as well but it is good for the consumer," added Stumbo.

Greg Stumbo said he will be doing a campaign bus tour for the next few days with Democrat Candidate for Governor, Andy Beshear, until the election on Tuesday.