Democratic candidate for Kentucky State Treasurer visits Bowling Green

A Democratic contender for Kentucky State Treasurer made a stop in Bowling Green Tuesday -- Josh Mers, a graduate from Greenwood High School.

He spoke with 13 News about the inherent role of the office, as he encouraged folks to show up to the polls next month for the primary election.

"Since the founding of our state, this position has existed, and there's a reason for that. They understand that it is an important position that serves a vital check on the administration," he explained.

"And really, it shouldn't matter what team the Governor's on -- the referee, as the treasurer, should not be wearing their jersey. So whether they're a Democrat or Republican, the treasurer has to serve a check on that administration," Mers said.

Mers also said he believes in advocating for economic reform that would make an impact all across the Commonwealth.

He is running against Democratic opponent Michael Bowman in the upcoming primary, to later take on incumbent Republican Treasurer Allison Ball in the fall's General Election.

WBKO has reached out to the other candidates for this office, inviting them to appear on 13 News as well.