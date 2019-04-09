Democratic gubernatorial candidate visits local business, attends forum in Bowling Green

One of the Democratic candidates running for Kentucky governor made a stop in Bowling Green Tuesday and spoke on a variety of campaign topics.

In the afternoon, Edelen looked to visit the Shake Rag community because he said his campaign is about "bringing opportunity to the forgotten places."

He met with Chris Page, the owner of Shake Rag Barbershop. They spoke about issues like criminal justice reform.

Edelen had announced Monday his stance on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.

"I think we would get the legislature to act, and this is important because we simply cannot afford to continue to lock up recreational pot users for small amounts of dope," he said.

He did say it shouldn't be legalized but thought that taxpayers could save money with this kind of change to the criminal justice system, and could even be an idea that had the capacity to garner bipartisan support.

On the discussion of healthcare, Edelen said he wants to protect the Medicaid expansion in the Commonwealth, saying more people insured would be less expensive in the long run.

"For a hundred years, we've tried the approach of having a large, uninsured population, and it has darn-near bankrupted us, and it's given us the worst healthcare outcomes in America," he said.

In the evening Edelen was joined by community members over at State Street Baptist Church, where the Warren County Democratic Party hosted a forum for him.

"Whenever we have public figures come into Bowling Green that are seeking an opportunity to put their message forward, I try to show up and actually hear things from the mouth of the candidates," said Justin Chaffin, a Bowling Green resident who attended.

Among other issues, Edelen discussed his belief in job creation through renewable energy, improving public education, as well as increasing broadband access across the state.

In the fight to make it on that Democratic ticket, Edelen answered questions posed by the room, on issues like public safety, healthcare in rural areas and repealing the permitless concealed carry law.

"I haven't backed a horse yet," Chaffin commented with regards to choosing a Democratic candidate. "I'm the guy that sits in the parking lot on election day and decides then; I really try to do my due diligence."

Last month, the Warren County Democratic Party hosted a "Conversations with Andy Beshear" event. A public forum for another Democratic contender, Rocky Adkins, is set for May 7th at 6:30 p.m., at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library.