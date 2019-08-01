Demolition underway at WKU to bring Bemis Lawrence Hall to the ground

It is the end of an era for Western Kentucky University.

Demolition is underway to tear down Bemis Lawrence Residence Hall and soon construction will begin on the new residence hall going in its place. Once done Barnes Campbell Hall will be torn down and a second new building will go in its place.

It's all part of the first-year village, a 10-year plan for Housing and Residence Life to improve the on-campus housing.

Currently, crews are finishing up the internal demolition and in about two weeks they will start the external work of bringing the building to the ground.

The 48 million dollar project will build new pod-style housing, which is traditional rooms, but smaller groups of students per resident assistant.

The two new residence halls are meant to create a stronger freshman experience.

"Looking at students, at more than just what they're doing in the classroom, we're looking at their whole experience and a tremendous amount of their time at the university is spent outside of the classroom including the time they spend in the residence halls, that's why this is so important," said Director of Media Relations, Bob Skipper.

Bemis Lawrence and Barnes Campbell both opened in 1966 and over the decades many memories have been made.

"Basically Barnes that's where it all started, like me being a freshman from Louisville I had a lot of great memories with buddies on the, I lived in the penthouse on the ninth floor," said WKU graduate, Reggie Speight.

The two new residence halls will feature more study spaces, classrooms, and music practice spaces/recording studios. The first building holds 260 students and the second holds 375 students.

"The university has committed to doing everything that it can to make the students we accept successful to completing their degree programs on time and to have a great experience here and this helps with that transition from high school," said Skipper.

Officials say building Hilltopper Hall provides swing space for those students coming this fall to fill the void of Bemis Lawrence.

Barnes Campbell will be open until spring 2021 and be torn down that fall.